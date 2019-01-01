Rabid Raccoon Found In Rockland

Police are warning residents that a rabid raccoon was found in the area within the last two weeks.

The rabid animal was found off Lake Road in Valley Cottage, Clarkstown Police said. There was no known contact with people or pets, the department said.

"We just remind residents to stay away from wild animals," they said on Facebook.

If you see an animal that looks sick, call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

