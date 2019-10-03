Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's When Much-Needed Steady Rain Is Expected
Police & Fire

Prosecutor: NY Corrections Officer 'Forcibly Penetrated' NJ Teen, Took Money Back

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
NYS Department of Corrections and Supervision facility.
NYS Department of Corrections and Supervision facility. Photo Credit: NYS Department of Corrections and Supervision

A New York corrections officer from Sullivan County is accused of forcibly penetrating a 16-year-old girl in northern New Jersey -- then taking back the money he gave her in exchange for sexual acts and walking out, said authorities who charged him.

Michael Rivera, 26, of Glen Spey, contacted the girl online and then offered her money in exchange for sexual acts around the time of Fourth of July 2018, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Rivera gave the teen money in exchange for sexual acts when they met a few days later in Mount Olive, N.J., Knapp said.

"When the victim indicated that she did not want to continue, the defendant forcibly penetrated the victim," Knapp said in a news release.

"Thereafter, he took the money back and left the residence."

Rivera's identity was not initially known to the victim, but was ascertained through extensive investigation by members the Mount Olive Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office – Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit, Knapp said.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to call Detective Hunter Guiles of the Mount Olive Township Police Department at 973-691-0850.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.