Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Brinks Getaway Driver Granted Clemency By Cuomo Now Gets Parole
Police & Fire

Prisoner Escapes Near NY/NJ Border On Way To Funeral, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Jason Charles Lajoie
Jason Charles Lajoie Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

A Pennsylvania prisoner on his way to a funeral out of state has escaped police custody near the New York/New Jersey border and is wanted by US Marshals, authorities say.

The United States Marshals Service is seeking Jason Charles Lajoie, age 45, who was furloughed to attend a funeral in Rhode Island.

He escaped from the transport vehicle off Interstate 84 near the New Jersey/New York border on Sunday, Oct. 24 around 10 p.m., according to a release by US Marshals on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Lajoie's previous addresses include Archbald and Scranton in Lackawanna County.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black dress shirt, and a black Harley Davidson hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Lajoie is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.