Police & Fire

Priest Faces Drug Possession Charge In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Father Michael O’Leary Photo Credit: Westchester County Police
Alberto Calderon Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

Westchester County Police arrested two men, one a priest, for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

Officers were traveling on John Walsh Boulevard in Peekskill shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, March 17, when they spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in the vicinity of Charles Point Park, said Westchester County Police spokesman Kieran O'Leary.

Two men were found inside the vehicle and after further investigation officers recovered half an ounce of methamphetamine, two scales and other materials used for packaging narcotics, O'Leary said.

Father Michael O’Leary, 50, of the Bronx, and Alberto Calderon, 27, of Brooklyn, were taken into custody, he added.

They are each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia. O’Leary was also charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Archdiocese of New York said O'Leary was not active at the time of his arrest.

"He was not serving in any parish at the time," said Archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling.

Both were held overnight at Westchester County Police headquarters in Hawthorne and were arraigned today in Peekskill City Court.

