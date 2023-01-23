'Potential Human Trafficking': Hudson Valley Business Busted For Unauthorized Practice

Two people were arrested after an investigation revealed that they were running an unauthorized "massage parlor" in Northern Westchester, police said.

The arrests were made on Saturday, Jan. 21, after an investigation into the unauthorized practice located in Yorktown at 1924 Commerce St. was commenced by Yorktown Police, the department said.

Authorities also noted that the two people who were arrested are also being treated as victims as they continue looking into the matter.

"We are ever mindful of the potential human trafficking element associated with situations like these," Yorktown Police said in an announcement, adding, "We are working through this investigation professionally and with empathy, as we always strive to do."

The identities of the two suspects were not released.

In their statement, police also said that the certificate of occupancy for the physical working area of the "massage parlor" was immediately temporarily revoked by Yorktown building inspector John Landi.

As part of the investigation into the unauthorized practice, Yorktown Police have also contacted the Westchester County District Attorney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and My Sister's Place.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the "massage parlor."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.