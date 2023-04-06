Pot-Smoking Mom Seen On Video Sharing 'Blunt' With Juveniles In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley mother who was caught on video smoking marijuana while she was driving and allegedly sharing it with juveniles has been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Ulster County resident Kayla M. Walls, age 39, of Saugerties, was arrested on Tuesday, April 4 for the incident which took place on Tuesday, March 25.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, an investigation established that Walls took four juveniles, ages 12 and 13, for a ride in her car. 

During the ride, Walls lit a marijuana blunt and began smoking the pot before eventually passing it to three of the juveniles, who also smoked the blunt, Sinagra said.

The entire incident was recorded on video, he said.

Following her arrest, Walls was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 19.

The police investigation is continuing, and additional charges against Walls are pending, the chief said. 

