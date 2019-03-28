Contact Us
Police & Fire

Pomona Man Faces DWI Charge After Crashing Into Tree, Guardrail In Palisades, Police Say

Steven Hogan, 47, of Pomona
Steven Hogan, 47, of Pomona Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A man from Pomona has been charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a tree and guardrail in Palisades, police say.

Orangetown Police responded to a report of a single vehicle accident near Route 340 and Oak Tree Road in the Hamlet of Palisades on Wednesday, March 27 around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2015 Freightliner box truck that sustained front end damage. Police say the vehicle’s driver, identified as 47-year-old Steven Hogan, crashed into a guardrail and a tree.

Further investigation revealed that Hogan was operating the vehicle while intoxicated, police said. He was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he consented to and failed a chemical breath test.

Hogan was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI (BAC .18 or more), both misdemeanors. He is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 16.

