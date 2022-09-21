Pomona Man Accused Of Entering Locked Hi-Tor Animal Shelter To Retrieve Dog, Police Say

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Hi-Tor Animal Care Center Inc. located in Pomona.
Hi-Tor Animal Care Center Inc. located in Pomona. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20-year-old man was charged with trespassing after police said he entered a closed Hudson Valley animal shelter to retrieve his dog.

In Rockland County, an employee at Hi-Tor Animal Care Center Inc. in  Pomona discovered on Saturday, Sept. 17, that one of the dogs that was lodged at the shelter was missing, according to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office

The dog was lodged at the shelter on Friday, Sept. 16, after the animal was found wandering unattended in Ramapo, authorities said.

Investigators found that the dog, named Sky, is owned by Pomona resident Bernard Teichman.

Teichman lives near the animal shelter, and allegedly unlawfully trespassed into the locked facility while it was closed and took Sky, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Teichman was arrested by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office and charged with third-degree criminal trespass, authorities reported. 

He was released on an appearance ticket for Town of Ramapo Justice Court on Thursday, Oct. 6, according to the report.

