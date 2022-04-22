Police: Woman Faces Charges After Barricading Herself In Hudson Valley Home

A Northern Westchester woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a worker at her home.

Police were called to the house on Gerard Court in Yorktown Tuesday, April 19, for a reported dispute between a resident and workers at the home, Yorktown Police said.

Officers determined that the 44-year-old woman, whose name was not released, had pointed what appeared to be a gun at one of the workers and threatened to shoot him, police said.

As officers tried to arrest her she barricaded herself inside the home, police said.

She was eventually arrested after additional officers with the Westchester County Police Special Response Team were called in.

Police later determined the weapon was a BB gun.

The woman was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. She was released on her own recognizance and ordered to return to the Yorktown Justice Court Thursday, May 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.