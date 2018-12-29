Police: Wanted NYC Fugitive Nabbed After Attacking Officers, Fleeing On Foot In Hudson Valley

A man wanted in New York City for violating parole was nabbed in the Hudson Valley after he allegedly attacked officers and fled on foot.

Anthony Huertas, 36, of the Bronx, was arrested by Monticello Police on Friday, Dec. 28, around 11:55 p.m., when an officer on patrol on Jefferson Street, saw him standing in the middle of the road with a female, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, with the Monticello Police Department.

When the officer approached Huertas, who was not wearing a shirt, and the crying female, Huertas fled on foot. Officers chased after Huertas and caught him on Raceway Road where he physically struggled with officers before being taken into custody, Johnstone said.

An interview of the female, who was involved in a relationship with Huertas, revealed that Huertas had tried to suffocate her with a blanket, struck her in the face and also verbally threatened to kill her, he said.

While at the Monticello police station, Huertas bit a Monticello Police sergeant on his left forearm. The sergeant was treated by Mobile Medic Ambulance for a laceration, bruising and swelling to his forearm, Johnstone said.

Huertas is currently on parole in NYS until 2023 for a prior robbery conviction and was wanted on a parole absconder arrest warrant issued on Nov. 30, police said.

He was charged with felony assault of a police officer, criminal obstruction of breathing, resisting arrest, harassment, and obstructing government administration.

Huertas was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

