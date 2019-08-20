Police: Two Caught After Stealing Credit Cards, Other Items From Off-Duty Orangetown Cop's Car

Two men have been charged with felony grand larceny after police say they stole credit cards and other items from an off-duty Orangetown officer’s vehicle.

Orangetown Police say they received a report from an off-duty officer who allegedly observed two individuals removing items from his personal vehicle at the O.M.M. Soccer Facility (175 Old Orangeburg Road) on Saturday, Aug. 17 around 3 p.m.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a 2019 Ford Expedition before they were located by responding officers and stopped on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, police say.

The suspects, identified as Victor Vasquez Caquias, 48, of the Bronx and Luciana Thoms Navarros, 28, of Passiac, New Jersey, were also found to be in possession of numerous stolen items including credit cards and retail merchandise, according to police.

Caquias was also determined to be operating the vehicle with revoked driving privileges in the state of New York.

Both suspects were transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters and face the following charges:

Caquias:

Fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony

Attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor

Navarros:

Fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony

Attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Caquias and Navarros were remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 22.

