North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Police: Trio Who Threw Rocks At Yeshiva In Area Face Hate Crime Charges

Yeshiva Kehilath Yakov on Illington Road
Yeshiva Kehilath Yakov on Illington Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three teenagers are being charged with hate crimes after throwing rocks at a Yeshiva in Northern Westchester, police said.

Officers from the Yorktown Police Department received a report last month from the Yeshiva Kehilath Yakov on Illington Road who stated that a group of teenagers had trespassed at approximately 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.

Police said that the investigation determined that a group stopped outside the front gave of the Yeshiva, at which point a 17-year-old offender allegedly scaled the gate onto the property before returning to the top of the driveway.

It is further alleged that the 17-year-old, an 18-year-old - both from Yorktown, whose names are not being released due to their eligibility for youthful offender status - and Ossining resident Nicholas Constantino, 19, then threw rocks in the direction of the buildings while yelling at residents.

Each of the three suspects turned themselves in to police voluntarily between Friday, July 3, and Monday, July 6.

Constantino and the 18-year-old have been charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The 17-year-old is being charged with juvenile delinquency with the underlying charge being criminal mischief. A Temporary Order of Protection was also issued on behalf of a witness.

