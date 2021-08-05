Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police: Teacher Arrested In Greenburgh For Endangering Welfare Of Child

Kathy Reakes
Stanley Indig
Stanley Indig Photo Credit: Greenburgh Police Department

Police have arrested a music teacher for allegedly having young students dress up in high heels as he photographed them.

The arrest of Putnam County resident Stanley Indig, age 67, of Brewster, took place in Westchester County in Greenburgh after Greenburgh Police received a call from a resident on Tuesday, July 20 reporting the alleged misconduct, said Sgt. William Lugo.

According to Lugo, the caller he hired Indig to give private, in-home lessons to his daughters. It was alleged that the teacher, during the course of the lessons, would have the children wear and pose in woman’s high heel shoes as he recorded them with his cell phone. 

After an investigation, conducted by Greenburgh detectives, with assistance from the Westchester County District Attorney, Indig was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Lugo said.

Indig was arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court and released on his own recognizance. 

The Greenburgh Police Departments Special Victims Unit and the Office of the Westchester County District Attorney are conducting an ongoing joint investigation into Indig’s activities. 

Anyone with information that may aid the investigation is asked to contact the Greenburgh Police Department Special Victims Unit at 914-989-1700.

