Police: Stony Point Man Assaults Victim With Chain In Facebook Dispute

A man has been charged after police say he was involved in a dispute over Facebook posts.

Police in Rockland County arrested 33-year-old Michael Garabo of Stony Point on Sunday, April 28 after another adult man claimed that he was the victim of an assault by Garabo.

Stony Point Police say the victim alleged that Garabo struck him with a chain on Beach Road in Stony Point during a dispute over Facebook posts.

Garabo turned himself in and was charged with:

Second-degree assault, a Class D felony

Criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor

Harassment, a violation

Garabo is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 21.

