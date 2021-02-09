Police Sergeant Involved In Fatal Crash With Pedestrian In Hudson Valley

A 13-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department hit and killed a man during a crash in Westchester.

The Yonkers Police Department was notified of the crash around 1:06 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, in the area of Kimball Avenue at Fox Avenue, the department said.

The off-duty Yonkers PD sergeant called 911 to report that she was involved in an accident in which a pedestrian was struck.

First Responders arrived at the scene and immediately rendered medical aid to the 80-year-old male victim identified Albert Farina, of Yonkers, as he was transported to a local area trauma center where he later died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the off-duty sergeant was traveling southbound on Kimball Avenue in her 2005 Toyota Corolla when she struck Farina, who started to cross Kimball Avenue north of Fox Avenue.

The sergeant remained at the scene with the victim until first responders arrived and is cooperating with investigators, the department said.

At this time, no violations or criminal charges have been filed and investigators are continuing to develop information.

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to his family and friends," the department said.

