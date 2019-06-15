Police Seek Public's Help In Finding Man Who Gave False Name In Area Stop

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators have issued an alert for a wanted man who attempted to pull a fast one on troopers during a stop on the New York State Thruway.

Harkeim Defares, 43, is wanted by New York State Police on a bench warrant for false personification. During a traffic stop on April 12, 2014, Defares was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on the Thruway, and when prompted, Defares gave a false name to the trooper and was arrested. He later failed to appear in court to respond to the charge.

Investigators described Defares as a 5-foot-5 African American weighing approximately 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

