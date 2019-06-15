Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Police Seek Public's Help In Finding Man Who Gave False Name In Area Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Harkeim Defares
Harkeim Defares Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators have issued an alert for a wanted man who attempted to pull a fast one on troopers during a stop on the New York State Thruway.

Harkeim Defares, 43, is wanted by New York State Police on a bench warrant for false personification. During a traffic stop on April 12, 2014, Defares was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on the Thruway, and when prompted, Defares gave a false name to the trooper and was arrested. He later failed to appear in court to respond to the charge.

Investigators described Defares as a 5-foot-5 African American weighing approximately 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.