Police & Fire

Police Seek Owner Of Dirt Bike Seized During Traffic Stop

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police are attempting to find the owner of the dirt bike pictured.
Ramapo Police are attempting to find the owner of the dirt bike pictured. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police in Rockland County are attempting to locate the owner of a dirt bike that was abandoned by a teen when he fled from police.

Ramapo Police said the dirt bike was recovered on Wednesday, Dec. 16 when a 16-year-old Airmont teen was stopped by police for driving the unregistered vehicle.

After stopping, the teen fled into the woods but was captured a short distance away.

Police said there are inconsistencies regarding ownership. 

Anyone missing a Yamaha dirt bike (pictured), is asked to contact Officer McRory at 845-357-2400..

