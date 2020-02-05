Contact Us
Police Searching For Serial Armed Robber In Area

Kathy Reakes
The lastest gas station to be held up at gunpoint in the Town of Newburgh.
The lastest gas station to be held up at gunpoint in the Town of Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

Police are searching for an armed man who has allegedly robbed three gas station/convenience stores at gunpoint in the area.

The robberies in Orange County began on Jan. 25, with the latest taking place around 1:17 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.

The suspect is described as a stocky black male, between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants, Nenni said.

In each case, the suspect’s face was covered and he displayed a black, semi-automatic handgun, which was used to threaten the store attendants, Nenni added.

Cash was stolen in each robbery.

The three stores robbed to date include:

  • Jan. 25, Valero, 5306 Route 9W.
  • Feb. 1, Gulf, 5465 Route 9W.
  • Feb. 5, Mobil, 42 South Plank Road.

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is asked to contact the Town of Newburgh detectives at 845-564-1100.

