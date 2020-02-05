Police Searching For Serial Armed Robber In Area

Police are searching for an armed man who has allegedly robbed three gas station/convenience stores at gunpoint in the area.
The robberies in Orange County began on Jan. 25, with the latest taking place around 1:17 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.
The suspect is described as a stocky black male, between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants, Nenni said.
In each case, the suspect’s face was covered and he displayed a black, semi-automatic handgun, which was used to threaten the store attendants, Nenni added.
Cash was stolen in each robbery.
The three stores robbed to date include:
- Jan. 25, Valero, 5306 Route 9W.
- Feb. 1, Gulf, 5465 Route 9W.
- Feb. 5, Mobil, 42 South Plank Road.
Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is asked to contact the Town of Newburgh detectives at 845-564-1100.
