Police Searching For Rockland Bank Robbery Suspect Who Fled In Blue Taxi

This story has been updated.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Chase Bank in Nanuet and fled the scene in a taxi cab.

The incident took place around 10:40 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, at the Chase Bank located at 123 E Route 59 in Nanuet, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

The suspect was wearing a black knit cap, black jacket, and blue jeans when he entered the bank and passed a note to the teller, Peters said.

"At this point in the investigation, it is still unclear the amount of money was stolen by the suspect," Peters said.

The man then fled in a blue taxi., he added.

Detectives are continuing the investigation, reviewing surveillance video and interviewing bank employees.

Police are asking any witnessed or anyone with information to contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

