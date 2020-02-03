Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect At Large After 24-Year-Old Found Shot In Garnerville
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Rockland Bank Robbery Suspect Who Fled In Blue Taxi

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Chase Bank in Nanuet was robbed.
The Chase Bank in Nanuet was robbed. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

This story has been updated.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Chase Bank in Nanuet and fled the scene in a taxi cab.

The incident took place around 10:40 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, at the Chase Bank located at 123 E Route 59 in Nanuet, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

The suspect was wearing a black knit cap, black jacket, and blue jeans when he entered the bank and passed a note to the teller, Peters said.

"At this point in the investigation, it is still unclear the amount of money was stolen by the suspect," Peters said.

The man then fled in a blue taxi., he added.

Detectives are continuing the investigation, reviewing surveillance video and interviewing bank employees.

Police are asking any witnessed or anyone with information to contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.