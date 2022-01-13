Police Searching For Man Who Jumped From Bridge In Hudson Valley

Police in the area are searching for a man who jumped off a bridge in the Hudson Valley

The incident took place at around 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13 at the span of the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Ulster County.

That's when officers responded to a 911 call of a man jumping off the bridge, said Chief James Janso of the Town of Lloyd Police.

"An extensive search from multiple agencies was conducted and at this time the victim has not been located," Janso said.

Janso said a vehicle was not found at the end of the bridge and no identification of any kind was found in the area.

The investigation is continuing.

Lloyd Police were assisted at the scene by:

New York State Police

New York State Police Aviation unit

Ulster County Sheriffs Office

City of Poughkeepsie Police

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department

Highland Fire Department

Ulster Hose Dive Team,

US Coast Guard

New York State Bridge Authority.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

