Police Searching For Greenburgh Gas Station Armed Robber

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Westchester gas station at gunpoint and then fled with cash.

The incident took place around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, May 7, at the Mobil gas station located at 381 Knollwood Road in Greenburgh, said Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register and safe, Powell said.

He then fled on foot, with the proceeds, east onto Tarrytown Road.

The suspect was described as being a black male wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, white face mask, and gloves.

Patrol Officers canvassed the immediate area, assisted by the Westchester County Police and K9 unit without finding the suspect.

Anyone with information that can aid the investigation is asked to contact the department's detective division at 914-989-1799.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.