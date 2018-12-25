Police Search For Thieves Who Stole Belongings From Vehicles In Rockland

Police are once again asking residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables after several were the target of burglaries.

The burglaries took place in Pearl River on Monday, Dec. 24, in the area of S. Magnolia Street, W. Park Avenue, Rizzo Circle, Fairview Avenue, and Springsteen Avenue, Orangetown Police said.

One of the vehicles which was left unlocked had the key in it and was stolen. It was later recovered in New Jersey.

Police are also asking residents if they have videoes of suspicious people in the area and/or their vehicles, to please contact the department.

The three suspects captured on one video surveillance system could be seen trying car doors to see which were unlocked.

"You can see from the video the suspects have no intention of forcefully breaking into vehicles, but are rather looking to target vehicles left unlocked," the department said on Facebook. "These subjects methodically went through Pearl River vehicles looking for anything unlocked and removed valuables."

One witness who spoke with detectives said they saw the three suspects who made the witness feel the need to lock their own front door and shut the shades to the windows of the home.

"If you see something, say something," they added.

To report stolen items or suspicious individuals in your area, call the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.