Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days.

Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Mills' whereabouts to call 911 or State Police Headquarters in Oneida at 315-366-6000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.