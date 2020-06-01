Police Search For Missing Teen Who Was Due To Arrive At Area Metro-North Station

Police have issued an alert for a 15-year-old boy who was due to arrive at a Metro-North station in the area before going missing.

Zelin Yan, also known as “Burt,” was supposed to arrive at the Wassaic Train Station in the town of Amenia on Sunday, Jan. 5, New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks said.

According to family, he was dropped off at Grand Central Station, and last seen in the area of track 109 at 5:09 p.m. on Sunday.

He is 5-foot-5 and approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, black sneakers, black backpack, and a large blue suitcase. The photo above was taken on Sunday.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

