Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $800 From Hudson Valley Victim

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800. Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800.
Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800. Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800.
Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800. Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800.
Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, the suspect used stolen information from a victim from Cortlandt to take the money from a Walgreens Pharmacy ATM, New York State Police reported on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Police said the Walgreens is located on Sunrise Highway, in the Oakdale area of the Suffolk County town of Islip.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact police at 845-769-2600 and refer to case number 10571377.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.