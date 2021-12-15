Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $800 From Hudson Valley Victim

Police have asked the public for help identifying a man accused of using a Westchester County resident's financial information to steal about $800.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, the suspect used stolen information from a victim from Cortlandt to take the money from a Walgreens Pharmacy ATM, New York State Police reported on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Police said the Walgreens is located on Sunrise Highway, in the Oakdale area of the Suffolk County town of Islip.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact police at 845-769-2600 and refer to case number 10571377.

