Police Search For Hudson Valley Home Burglary Suspects

Recognize them?

New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects implicated in a home burglary.

Investigators in Somers issued an alert on Wednesday, Sept. 22 as they attempt to locate suspects caught on camera before a burglary of a home in North Salem.

In the photos released by police, a man in a black tank top and a black mask was spotted, along with a woman in a purple shirt and jeans. The man’s motorcycle was also caught on camera (see above).

No information about the home burglary or what was taken has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Somers by calling (914) 769-2600 and referencing case number 10330966.

