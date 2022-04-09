Police Search For Delivery Driver Whose Car Was Found In Hudson Valley

A DoorDash driver and a driver for hire in the region has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Connecticut Carlos Reyes, age 20, was reported missing by his family members in Fairfield County at around 8 a.m. Thursday, March 31, according to the City of Danbury Police Department.

His family said they last saw him on Monday, March 28 at approximately 11 p.m.

Reyes was known to frequent Danbury, Waterbury, and Naugatuck, said police.

When Reyes was reported missing, investigators received information that Reyes’s vehicle, a 2008 gray four-door Infiniti sedan, was located in neighboring Putnam County, in Brewster, New York.

The vehicle was found before midnight on Wednesday, March 29, fully engulfed in flames, and the extinguished vehicle proved to be unoccupied, said police.

With the assistance of the New York State Police, an extensive search of the surrounding area showed no signs of Reyes, Danbury Police said.

On Thursday, April 7, investigators executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a Ball Pond Road residence and property for possible evidence or clues related to the missing Reyes.

The search ended with collecting surveillance footage and evidence associated with the missing person, Danbury Police said.

"The case continues to be an ongoing missing person investigation, and investigators are working with Reyes’ family and other sources to obtain further information," according to Danbury Police.

Carlos Reyes is approximately 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with a fit build, brown eyes, brown hair and facial hair, no tattoos, said Danbury Police.

When last seen, Reyes was wearing black sweatpants, a black sweater, and red “Uggs” slippers. He regularly wears three gold chains around his neck, each having a gold pendant, and he has piercings in both ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Justin Williams at j.williams@danbury-ct.gov or 203-796-1601.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.