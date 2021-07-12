Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Cause For Concern? NY Sees Rise In Infection Rate
Police & Fire

Police Respond To 'Swatting' Call For Fake Shooter In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police responded to reports of an active shooting situation that proved to be phony in Westchester.
Police responded to reports of an active shooting situation that proved to be phony in Westchester. Photo Credit: Photo by Diego Parra on Unsplash

Police responded to reports of an active shooting situation that proved to be phony in Westchester.

The New Rochelle Police Department received a call from a man at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, reporting that a shooting had just taken place at a private residence on Fifth Avenue.

Police said that the incident led to the road being temporarily closed off as armed officers surrounded the residence and neighboring areas.

Ultimately, no one was inside the purported home that was inspected by police, and it is unclear why the fake call for shots fired at that particular residence was made.

 “Officers and detectives responded and after further investigation found that no such shooting occurred, and all residents of the home were fine and had no knowledge of any such incident,” the department said in a statement. “Detectives are attempting to follow up on the origin of the call and motive of the caller.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.