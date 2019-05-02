Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New Square Steps Up Efforts To Battle Measles As Number Of Cases Now Over 200 In Rockland
Police & Fire

Police Rescue 23-Year-Old OD Victim Found Unconscious In Driveway

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Wallkill police revived an overdose victim. Photo Credit: Facebook/ WallkillPD
Narcan. Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department

Some fast acting police officers in Wallkill may have saved the life of a 23-year-old woman who was suffering from an overdose in a driveway.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29, officers from the Wallkill Police Department responded to an “emergency medical services” call on Van Burenville Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officer Daniel Graham found the Maybrook woman unconscious on the ground in the driveway next to her car. The woman was unresponsive and demonstrating signs of an overdose.

According to police, Graham proceeded to administer emergency first aid, including nasally delivered Narcan, which helped the victim regain consciousness. The woman was evaluated by members of the Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.