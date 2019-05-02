Police Rescue 23-Year-Old OD Victim Found Unconscious In Driveway

Some fast acting police officers in Wallkill may have saved the life of a 23-year-old woman who was suffering from an overdose in a driveway.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29, officers from the Wallkill Police Department responded to an “emergency medical services” call on Van Burenville Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officer Daniel Graham found the Maybrook woman unconscious on the ground in the driveway next to her car. The woman was unresponsive and demonstrating signs of an overdose.

According to police, Graham proceeded to administer emergency first aid, including nasally delivered Narcan, which helped the victim regain consciousness. The woman was evaluated by members of the Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

