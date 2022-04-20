Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: This Will Be New Area Code For Rockland County, Elsewhere In Area
Police & Fire

Police Report Shooting Involving Officer In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Elm Street and Linden Street in Yonkers
Elm Street and Linden Street in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Authorities have reported a police officer-involved shooting in Westchester County.

Police were at the scene of a law enforcement-involved shooting in Yonkers in the area of Elm Street at Linden Street at about 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, according to an announcement from the Yonkers Police Department.

Police said the officer involved and a suspect were taken to local hospitals.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

No other details about the incident were provided at the time of the announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.