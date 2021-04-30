Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Police Release Name Of State Trooper Injured In Hit-Run Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police have identified a trooper who was injured when he was allegedly struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver.
New York State Police have identified a trooper who was injured when he was allegedly struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police have released the name of a trooper injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Trooper Jean B. Cime, a seven-year veteran, was injured when he was struck just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 by a white van that failed to move over while he was outside of his patrol car during a traffic stop in New Rochelle, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, Cime was conducting a vehicle and traffic stop on I-95 southbound. As he was walking back to his patrol car a white van failed to move over and struck the trooper, and then fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and State Police are asking the public to call Troop T Headquarters at 518-436-2825 if you have any information.   

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.