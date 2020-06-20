Police Probe Whether Separate Shootings Within A Mile Are Related

Police are investigating whether two shootings that occurred about seven hours apart less than a mile apart are related.

They happened in Sullivan County on Friday, June 19 during the early afternoon and late evening in the Village of Monticello.

The most recent incident occurred about 11 p.m. Friday.

A 19-year-old Monticello man, while operating a motor vehicle, was deliberately shot at with a firearm by an unknown person near the Horizons and Fairground Estates Apartment complexes, Monticello PD Lt Mark Johnstone said.

The vehicle was struck several times, Johnstone said, and several errant bullets hit a building at the Fairground Estates.

The vehicle operator was not cooperative with the officers, according to Johnstone.

It is unknown if this incident is connected with the shooting of another man that happened on Friday at 1:45 p.m. in the area of Forestburgh Road and West Broadway.

In that incident, a 22-year-old Monticello man sustained gunshot wounds to a hand and leg. The victim sought assistance by going into a business on Forestburgh Road to report being shot, Johnstone said.

The victim was transported by a private vehicle to CRMC in the hamlet of Harris prior to officers arriving on the scene.

Anyone with information in either incident is asked to call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422.

New York State Police assisted Monticello Police in response to both shooting incidents.

