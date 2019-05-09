Contact Us
Police: Orange County Man Caused $150K Worth Of Damage At Construction Site

Zak Failla
North Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.
North Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An area man is in police custody following an investigation into the destruction of $150,000 of construction equipment at a site in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced that Shea William Kirschbaum, 32, of Maybrook in Orange County was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 3, following a lengthy investigation into the destruction of property.

Police said that Kirschbaum allegedly destroyed $150,000 worth of heavy equipment at the site on North Road. During the incident, Kirschbaum was caught on surveillance cameras on the property, as well as from the adjoining business.

According to police, Kirschbaum unlawfully entered the property, entered the machinery and caused damage to the property.

Kirschbaum was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail following his arraignment in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. No return court date has been announced.

