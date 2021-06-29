Police: One Killed, Another Injured In Shooting At Park In Sleepy Hollow

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
Valley Street in Sleepy Hollow.
Valley Street in Sleepy Hollow. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One man was shot and killed and another injured during an overnight incident in Westchester County. 

The two men were found in Sleepy Hollow around 9:30 p.m., Monday, June 28, authorities said.

A Sleepy Hollow Police officer patrolling the area of 126 Valley Street and Margotta Court Park heard gunshots, said Police Chief Anthony Bueti.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found the two men, both shot. Officers and Sleepy Hollow EMS rendered emergency aid, and the victims were transported to Westchester Medical Center. 

One victim was treated and released, and the other died at the hospital, the chief said.

"Our thoughts and prays are with him and his family," Bueti said.

The department is currently following up on several leads and said there is no immediate danger to the area at this time. 

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Sleepy Hollow Police Department at 914-631-0800.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

