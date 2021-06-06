Police Officers, Firefighter, EMS Save Soccer Player With CPR, AED In Westchester

A first responder in Westchester was in the right place at the right time as he came to the aid of a soccer player who suffered a cardiac incident at an area high school.

Officers from the Harrison Police Department responded to the high school at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, where there was a report of a man who had become unconscious.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find Jeremy Lang, a volunteer fireman in West Harrison and a soccer player, performing CPR on another player who had fallen.

Lang said that he witnessed the man collapse on the field while playing, ran over, identified that he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse, and immediately began to administer CPR.

An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field was also used to assist with the CPR efforts to save the player’s life.

Upon arrival, officers took over CPR efforts and continued with life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived.

"The collective efforts of the volunteer fireman, Harrison Police Officers, and Harrison EMS personnel brought a pulse back to the (man) and he was brought to an area hospital in stable condition where he discovered that he needed major medical surgery," Harrison Police Chief John Vasta said.

“Thankfully, he made a full recovery and is currently resting at home.”

