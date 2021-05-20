Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Police & Fire

Police Officer Injured During Unprovoked Attack In Area

Kathy Reakes
A Dobbs Ferry police officer who was injured during an unprovoked attack is being treated at an area hospital.
A police officer is being treated at an area hospital after being seriously injured in an unprovoked attack in Westchester County.

A Dobbs Ferry officer assigned to assist a Con Edison crew was assaulted around 2 p.m., Thursday, May 20, in the area of Keller Lane and Beacon Hill, according to ABC 7.

Dobbs Ferry Police did not reveal the severity of the injuries and said it would be releasing more detailed information later.

The police department, who said there is no danger to the public, has a suspect in custody, ABC 7 said.

Residents should expect road closures in the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

