Police Officer In Area Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking.

State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported.

Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police in Middletown," according to the report.

State Police said Memmelaar works part-time as an officer for the Town of Montgomery Police Department.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, authorities said.

Memmelaar is set to appear in court again on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police said.

