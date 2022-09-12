Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Former North Rockland High School Quarterback Dies At Age 21
Police & Fire

Police Officer In Area Charged With Stalking

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A part-time police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking.
A part-time police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking.

State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported.

Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police in Middletown," according to the report.

State Police said Memmelaar works part-time as an officer for the Town of Montgomery Police Department.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, authorities said.

Memmelaar is set to appear in court again on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police said.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.