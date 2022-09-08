Contact Us
Police Nab Wanted Man In Hudson Valley After Report Of Suspicious Person

Nicole Valinote
Christopher Rega
Christopher Rega Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

Authorities in the Hudson Valley arrested a wanted man after responding to a report of a suspicious person.

Police in Ulster County responded to a report of a suspicious person on Oak Street in Barclay Heights in the town of Saugerties at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Saugerties Police Department reported.

Officers located Christopher Rega on Lamb Avenue, and discovered that Rega was wanted out of Bergen County, New Jersey, police said.

Authorities said Rega was arrested as a Fugitive From Justice.

Police also found that Rega was in possession of several controlled substances, police said.

He was arraigned in Town of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail, awaiting extradition back to New Jersey, according to the report.

