Police Nab Suspect In Gruesome Murder Of Mother Of Four In Region

Seven years after the gruesome murder of an area mother of four, New York State Police have arrested a suspect.

Keymarro Guiden, age 48, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was extradited to Sullivan County, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in connection with the May 2014 murder of April Parker, age 31, of Monticello, said the New York State Police.

On Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021, the New York State Police, with the assistance of the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Guiden and charged him with second-degree murder, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, on Monday, May 26, 2014, Parker was reported missing to the Monticello Police Department.

After an extensive search, a body was located in the woods near Sleepy Hollow Apartments in Monticello on Tuesday, June 10, 2014, he added.

The body was decapitated and had no hands or feet. DNA testing eventually revealed the remains were that of Parker, Nevel said.

Guiden, the father to one of Parker’s children, was considered a person of interest in the case, as State Police investigated this homicide and followed leads.

On Dec. 1, a grand jury was convened and indicted Guiden for murder.

An arrest warrant was issued for Guiden and he was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

