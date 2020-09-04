Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Man Who Struggled With Troopers After Traffic Stop, Faces Drug, Other Charges

Christina Coulter
Police sirens
Police sirens Photo Credit: Pixabay

A paroled man who was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by State Troopers attempted to run from law enforcement; after he was detained and briefly struggled with police physically, it was found that he had 49 grams of cocaine and 8 grams of marijuana on his person.

State Police in Ulster County said that they stopped the vehicle driving on Furnace Street in Kingston that resident David Stokes, 35, was riding in on Sept. 2 at approximately 8:15 p.m. due to traffic violations. 

After running the vehicle's plates, officers determined that they had been switched from another vehicle. 

Stokes' parole was revoked, and he was charged with the felony of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, the misdemeanors of resisting arrest and obstruction fo governmental administration and a ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana. 

The driver, 31-year-old Eric Duncan of Catskill, was released with traffic tickets. 

