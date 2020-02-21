Police: Man Tries To Rob Rockland Worker, Steal Gun From Responding Cop

An area man is facing 10 charges, including five felonies, after attempting to rob a worker in an office in the area before attempting to remove a responding officer's gun during a subsequent altercation, police say.

The incident happened in Rockland County late Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20 in Nyack.

Orange County resident Kim Vasquez, 39, of Chester, allegedly entered the office, located on Cedar Hill Avenue, and refused to leave, Orangetown Police said.

He then demanded that a worker give him her jewelry, phone and removed several credit cards from a wallet located in a desk, according to police.

Vasquez began a physical altercation with Orangetown Police officers while being interviewed.

During the altercation, Vasquez attempted to remove a gun from one of the officer’s duty belts and continued to fight while being placed under arrest, police said.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions also responded and were able to assist in subduing him.

Vasquez was found to be in possession of the stolen credit cards and a white hard powdery substance alleged to be crack cocaine.

Two Orangetown officers were injured during the altercation.

On Thursday, Feb. 20 at approximately 4:40 p.m. the

Orangetown Police Department arrested

Vasquez was charged with:

Second-degree attempted robbery (felony),

attempted criminal possession of a weapon (felony),

two counts of second-degree assault (felony),

third-degree burglary (felony),

fourth-degree grand larceny (felony),

forcible touching (misdemeanor),

second-degree obstruction governmental administration (misdemeanor),

resisting arrest (misdemeanor) ,

seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor),

disorderly conduct (violation)

Vasquez was remanded to the Rockland County Jail. He has a return date of Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Nyack Justice Court.

