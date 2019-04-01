Police: Man Threatens To Kill Woman At Park In Westchester Racial Incident

A 47-year-old man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill a woman because of her race at a park in Northern Westchester.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 27 at Jack DeVito Veterans Memorial Park in Yorktown Heights. Yorktown Police say they received a walk-in aggravated harassment complaint at police headquarters from the woman who had been walking on the track at the park.

After an investigation, police say they identified Sidney M. Russ of Yorktown Heights as the suspect. It was alleged by the victim that Russ followed and threatened to kill the woman based on her race while she was walking with her young child, Yorktown Police said.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, officers on patrol at DeVito Park located Russ and took him into custody.

Russ was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arraigned by Judge Salvatore Lagonia, who issued a temporary restraining order for the victim and set bail at $7,500 cash. Russ was later remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections in lieu of bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday, April 2.

