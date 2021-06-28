Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Missing Woman Last Seen In Hudson Valley In March Has Been Located
Police & Fire

Police: Man Rams Cruisers During Pursuit Through Rockland Into Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a Connecticut man for allegedly ramming two police vehicles during a pursuit.
New York State Police arrested a Connecticut man for allegedly ramming two police vehicles during a pursuit. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Connecticut man was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly fleeing officers and ramming two police vehicles in an effort to escape before finally being apprehended in Westchester County.

The incident started around 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24, when New York State Police were assisting the Mahwah, New Jersey, Police Department and South Nyack Police Department with a pursuit that entered I-287 and continued south on I-87, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

The fleeing vehicle intentionally caused damage to two troop cars, a South Nyack patrol car, and a Mahwah patrol car, said McCormick.

The driver was stopped on I-287 at mile marker 5.2 in White Plains.

New Haven County resident Henry L. Cofrancesco Jr., age 51, of Hamden, was assessed at the scene by EMS and declined medical treatment, and was arrested.

The passenger of Cofrancesco’s vehicle, Jennifer L. DeJesus, age 45, of New Haven, was transported to White Plains Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, troopers discovered that Cofrancesco was in possession of stolen merchandise, valued over $3,000, from a Petco store in Reardon, New Jersey, and a Petsmart store located in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

Cofrancesco was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Criminal mischief
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Unlawfully fleeing a police officer

He was arraigned before the City of White Plains Court and released on his own recognizance for the State Police charges. 

He was held as a fugitive from justice for felony warrants out of Mahwah Police Department and transported to Westchester County Jail pending extradition.   

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.