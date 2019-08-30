Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire
Police: Man Damages Victim's Vehicle During ShopRite Fight In Stony Point

Valerie Musson
Richard Gizzi, 65, of Stony Point
Richard Gizzi, 65, of Stony Point Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A 65-year-old man has been charged after police say he damaged a vehicle during an altercation at a grocery store in Rockland.

Stony Point Police say they received a report of a physical altercation taking place at ShopRite in Stony Point on Holt Drive on Monday, Aug. 12 around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Richard Gizzi, 65, of Stony Point, also notified officers of his involvement in an argument with an acquaintance at the same location, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that Gizzi punched the victim’s vehicle and caused damage, police say.

Gizzi was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was processed, released and is scheduled to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

