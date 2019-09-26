Police Issue Thousands Of Tickets In Area During National Child Passenger Safety Week

Thousands of tickets were handed out by New York State Police troopers in the Hudson Valley during National Child Passenger Safety Week.

Troopers in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Green Counties issued more than 2,100 tickets to motorists during the special detail, which lasted from Sunday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 21.

During the detail, troopers issued 86 child restraint tickets. In addition to those, another 2,042 tickets were handed out for various vehicle and traffic violations.

Among those tickets were 729 for speeding, 87 drivers were cited for failing to wear seatbelts, 60 distracted driving tickets were issued and 40 motorists were arrested for alleged impaired driving.

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration):

Every 32 seconds in 2017, one child under the age of 13 in a passenger vehicle was involved in a crash;

In passenger cars, car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers;

Most parents are confident that they have correctly installed their child's car seat, but in most cases, the seat has not been installed correctly;

Children must be rear-facing until they are age 2 or older and 30 pounds or more;

Children must be harnessed (rear or forward-facing) until they are age 5 or older and 40 pounds or more;

Children must remain in a booster (or harness car seat) until they are age 8 or older and 60 pounds or more.

