Police Issue New Warning For 'Difficult To Investigate' Scams

Police are warning the public about a new increase in scams that are "difficult to investigate."

The scams, which take place all over the country, have also been reported region.

"Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases, they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or quickly leave the scene where very little suspect information is available," the Trumbull Police Department in Fairfield County, Connecticut, said.

Here's a list of the types of scams:

The caller claimed to be a family member that has an illness or was arrested. This caller will put urgency into helping them and tell the victim not to contact anyone, especially the police.

The caller may claim to be a law enforcement official that has custody of the victim’s family member and would demand bail or funds for their release.

The caller may claim to be law enforcement stating that the victim’s Social Security number or bank accounts have been “compromised.” The caller will ask for personal information to “verify” the identity of the person they are calling.

Random emails or texts with an urgent message are sent stating that one’s Social Security number, bank account, or any other personal account has been “compromised” and needs immediate attention.

Distraction scams where a suspect “randomly” show up at the home of elderly residents pretending to be from a utility company, and then try to lure their way into the house. Once inside, one suspect will distract the victim, while another suspect will steal valuables.

If you receive a call you believe to be a scam:

Resist the urge to act immediately no matter how dramatic the story is.

Verify the caller’s identity. Ask questions that a stranger would not be able to answer.

Check with a family member to see if the information is true.

Do not send cash, gift cards, or conduct money transfers. Once the scammer gets the money, it’s gone!

Do not give personal or bank account information by email, over the phone, or by logging into bank accounts as directed by the caller.

Do not respond to random calls, emails, or text messages that contact you for personal information.

Police are asking if you have parents or elderly people in your family, take the time to explain these scams to them.

If you think you have been a victim, contact the Trumbull Police Department please call 203-261-3665, or dial 911 for all emergencies.

