North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Police & Fire

Police Issue Alert For Woman Wanted On Multiple Charges In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Aaliyah Leon
Aaliyah Leon Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a 20-year-old woman who was busted with drugs while allegedly driving under the influence on the New York State Thruway last year.

Investigators in Westchester issued an alert for Aaliyah Leon, who was arrested on Jan. 11 last year on the Thruway following a traffic stop by New York State Police troopers from the Tarrytown barracks.

It is alleged that at the time of the stop, Leon was driving while intoxicated, was in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance, leading to her arrest.

Leon was charged with driving while intoxicated, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana. She later failed to make a court appearance and a warrant was issued for her arrest in Northern Westchester.

Police described Leon as being 4-foot-11 wishing approximately 104 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Tarrytown by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

