Police Issue Alert For Mailbox Thieves Stealing Checks In Hudson Valley

Police issued an alert to Northern Westchester residents about thieves who are stealing checks from a curbside mailbox in the area.

The Peekskill Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 9, that investigators believe suspects are stealing checks from the United State Post Office curbside mailbox located at 738 South St. in Peekskill.

"Please do not place mail containing checks in the curbside mailbox located outside in front of the Peekskill Post Office," police said. "It appears that checks are being stolen from this particular curbside mailbox and the thieves are using them for identity theft and financial fraud."

Authorities recommended that residents walk into the post office and put the mail in the lobby drop box or use a different location to mail checks and financial documents.

"Peekskill is not the only community targeted in this scheme," police said. "Other jurisdictions throughout Westchester County are also investigating mailbox theft and check/financial fraud which appears to actually be an issue for many communities across the country."

