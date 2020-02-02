Police Issue Alert After Area Resident Loses $1K In Email From Friend Charity Scam

Police are warning area residents to be wary after one was taken for more than $1,000 as part of a charity scam.

Police have issued an alert warning of a charity scam involving a phony email sent from fraudsters.

According to police, the resident received an email they believed to be from a close friend, including the use of the first and last name. The email was requesting that the victim, a resident of Hamden, Connecticut, help out with a charity event for a cancer hospital.

“This wonderful person with a big heart, contributed over $1,000 to what they believed was going to a great cause. Turned out it was a scam,” the Hamden Police Department said. “Please be very cautious of emails or phone calls. If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t.

"One of the best ways to detect fraud in an email is grammatical errors, usually many. Best to call the person that sent it to you directly and confirm.”

