Police Investigating Shooting Of Two Men During West Haverstraw Gathering

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men during a large gathering in West Haverstraw.

The incident took place around 10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, outside of 25 East Railroad Ave., said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

Officers responded immediately and on arrival found a large group of people gathered in a common driveway of a building. During a search, officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot, Lund said.

The man, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment.

While police were still on the scene, they received a call from Nyack Hospital reporting another 19-year-old man who had also been shot, and was suffering a minor wound, Lund said.

